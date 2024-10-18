Milo Ventimiglia recalls ‘heated moment’ with 'This is Us' co-star Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia reflects on ‘heated moment’ with This is Us co-star Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia has recently opened up having “a heated moment” with co-star Mandy Moore on the set of This is Us.



“So, I’ll just start by saying of course, Mandy Moore is one of the kindest human beings, she is who you all see her to be,” said the Creed II actor while speaking on This Was Us podcast on October 16.

Milo remarked, “Lovely, kind, beautiful, wonderful. Mandy Moore has never been cursed at in her life.”

The Stay Alive actor recalled he was filming a fight scene that he swore at Mandy.

The Princess Diaries chimed in and stated, “Yeah, no one’s said (expletive) to me.”

Milo explained that he and Mandy were filming a scene for This Is Us stars and caught up in the moment that they went off-script and started cursing at each other.

“In the middle of a take, things were kind of going in a direction, I think I, as Jack, was feeling it. I was a little defensive,” explained That’s My Boy actor.

Milo stated, “I think you might have dropped an F bomb, then at one point in this back-and-forth at the very end of this chasing around, I was just like, (expletive) you!”

He continued, “And I kind of had started to look away but Mandy had literally [put her] her finger under my chin and pulled my face back.”

Milo added, “And what did you say though? I know what you said, you said, ‘Look me in the face!”

Mandy confessed, “It got hot, it got a little heated,” and added, “Listen, sometimes you just have to go there.”