Kim Kardashian spellbinds onlookers with new lawyer look: Photos

Kim Kardashian's new look for upcoming show revealed

American socialite Kim Kardashian is set to star in an upcoming legal drama made by Ryan Murphy.



Fan-posted pictures on social media shared a glimpse into the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s new role as a divorce attorney.

The pictures shared from the set in Camarillo, California, showed Kim in a fiery bright red ensemble and matching boots, alongside her costar Naomi Watts.

The mom of four also debuted a hair transformation in pictures, with many inches of her length chopped.

The Blonde actress was also seen getting ready for scenes on the set of All’s Fair, as she sported a grey elegant outfit.

Kim is reportedly still studying to be a lawyer in real life but her dreams of law career are already fulfilled in the upcoming show.

This comes after the Turn it Up songstress interviewed her daughter North West last week, where the child jokingly exposed mother for not cooking at home.