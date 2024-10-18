Sebastian Stan’s shocking revelations about Green Lantern, Star Trek auditions

Sebastian Stan has recently made shocking revelations about his auditions for Green Lantern and Star Trek roles.
Speaking on the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan, who portrays Donald Trump In The Apprentice, recalled, “There were a couple of things I didn’t get that I really desperately wanted.”
“But Captain Kirk for J.J. Abrams; that was one of the first I got very close to. I remember I was really, really close,” continued the 42-year-old.
Stan told the host, “And I remember I had a screen test with [Abrams] at Paramount, and my manager had me do a separate photo shoot where I would try and replicate all these William Shatner pictures just to send to him, see how much I looked like him, but I didn’t get it.”
To note, Chris Pine got the opportunity to play Captain Kirk in Abrams’ reboot of Star Trek franchise. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds landed the leading role of Hal Jordan in Green Lantern.
Stan explained, “Green Lantern was another that I screen tested for. I remember getting there, and it was like me, Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Ryan Reynolds and maybe one other person, and I’m looking at these guys… There’s no way this is happening!”
“But you come close, and it wouldn’t happen, and in a way, I gotta tell you, looking back, I’m almost glad it didn’t,” stated the actor.
Stan mentioned, “Because I don’t know if I could have handled that level of attention like some of those guys.
Meanwhile, the actor also auditioned for a Russell Crowe movie.
