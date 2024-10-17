Prince William shines during poignant visit to Cornwall, spreading joy

The Prince of Wales was all smiles today as he visited Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall.

Known as the Duke of Cornwall during his time in the area, Prince William was there to explore how the college is creating opportunities for young people in rural communities.

During his visit to the campus, part of the Stoke Climsland Farm Cluster—which includes 23 farms, several of which are Duchy farms—William will learn about initiatives aimed at driving environmental change.

Upon his arrival, the heir to the throne was warmly welcomed by college staff eager to show him around.

As part of his engagement, William is set to participate in a CSI training exercise conducted by students from the Military & Protective Services Academy.

He will also make a stop at a student-run café, where he'll have the chance to hear from students involved in the Future Farm program, further highlighting the college's commitment to fostering youth development and sustainability.

Duchy College Stoke Climsland is at the forefront of land-based education in Southwest England, offering a variety of degrees in fields such as equine science, agriculture, and horticulture.

Originally leased by the Duchy of Cornwall to Cornwall County Council in 1984, the college was established as a new County Agricultural College and has expanded significantly over the years, with the latest addition being the innovative Future Farm facility.

The Duchy has been a staunch supporter of the college, actively engaging in its development.

Notably, the Land Steward team plays a crucial role in assessing Year 2 Agriculture students, where they participate in a mock farm tender exercise at a Duchy farm.