Keri Russell weighs in on being a Hollywood actress

Keri Russell shares worst part of being an actress in Hollywood

Keri Russell has recently weighed in on being a Hollywood actress after gaining fame in the mid 1990s



“I hate being watched,” said The Diplomat star in a new interview with Variety.

Keri told the outlet, “Oh my God, it’s the worst.”

“I had to do two photo shoots last week, so I had to drink a beer. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they’re gonna be watching me.’ It’s my nightmare,” stated the Austenland actress.

To note, Keri rose to fame for her role in Felicity, which was premiered in 1998 and the ran for four seasons, and ended in 2002.

Back In 2013, the actress returned to TV as Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Keri disclosed that she felt “comfortable” on the set of Felicity despite being a “nervous performer”.

“A gift about that show, and a little bit ‘The Diplomat’ too, is I got to wear these big baggy sweaters, and I hardly wore any makeup,” noted the actress.

She explained, “Don’t get me wrong, I love the beauty of women, too, and I like dressing up, and I like, you know, wearing makeup when I need to.”

However, Keri added, “There’s so much more to being a girl than that. And I think some girls get stuck in that, you know? It was such a gift to just get to wear big baggy sweaters and just get to be funny or smart. So, I was less nervous.”