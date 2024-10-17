Niall Horan’s brother pays tribute to Liam Payne after 1D star's tragic passing

Niall Horan’s brother mourns Liam Payne’s passing.

Niall Horan's brother, Greg Horan, has shared a heartfelt and emotional tribute following the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne at the age of 31.

In a moving post on Instagram, Greg, expressed his devastation, describing the loss as "heartbreaking."

He praised Liam as a "top young man" who had looked after his younger brother Niall during their years in the band.

Greg reminisced about the first time he met Liam and how their families bonded, highlighting the close connection they shared.

Liam passed away in Buenos Aires after a tragic fall from his room at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday evening, with several witnesses reporting the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

"To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement," he wrote in his tribute. "It’s a weird feeling this morning and all night."

He shared how much he now longs to comfort Niall during this difficult time, as the world pays tribute to Liam and the unforgettable memories of One Direction.

"Words can't describe how much I want to grab my brother and mind him now while the world shows their memories of you and him and the boys," he wrote.

His message extended heartfelt condolences to the star's family, including his parents, sisters, and young son, Bear, as well as to his One Direction bandmates, referring to them as "1D brothers."

Reflecting on their first meeting on October 10, Greg remembered how the families of the five bandmates became one, adding, "1D 4 LIFE."

Niall's brother ended his tribute with a poignant message: "Watch down on all your family and mind them, lots of love, kiddo."