Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry breaks silence over singer’s tragic death

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry breaks silence on singer's death

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry has broken silence on the tragic death of the One Direction alum in Argentina.

According to several outlets, the former British boy band member was reported dead at 31 in Argentina on Wednesday.

After the death of the singer, who was 31, was confirmed, a spokesperson for Maya told the Daily Mail, “Right now she is obviously in shock”.

The news of the musician's passing came amid his vacation in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Palermo, minutes after he shared an enjoyable update on his Snapchat.

Although the time of death is not confirmed, it was reported by several witnesses that he fell off the third floor of his hotel. As per The Mirror US, the authorities are still investigating rather the death was a suicide, Liam was on drugs, or something else.

According to witnesses that told TMZ, the Strip That Down hitmaker was behaving irrationally before he was carried back to his room. The photos obtained by the outlet clearly showed his tattooed body against a wooden deck.

Liam death happened soon after Maya filed a lawsuit against the singer.

“Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information. She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter,” her attorney told Daily Mail.