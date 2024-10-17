Liam Payne dies at 31, One Direction ex member falls from balcony

Liam Payne, ex One Direction member, dies at 31

Liam Payne, former member of the famous boy band One Direction, died by falling from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, at the age of 31.

The news was confirmed by local authorities in the area and reported by number of outlets.

As per a statement obtained by CNN from the police, the accident happened on Wednesday at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood.

The Buenos Aires authorities stated that an individual from the 14B Police Station responded to a 911 call from the hotel on Wednesday, about a somewhat hostile male, who was maybe under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

However, the police’s statement did not name that individual as Payne.

The singer was last seen publicly in Argentina, spending quality time at his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert, according to viral fan footage posted on social media.

As per videos from his Snapchat, Payne, who was born in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, recently celebrated his 31st birthday in UK.



The musician, who graduated from City of Wolverhampton College in music technology, was most famous as a member of the critically acclaimed British boyband One Direction, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Horan.

He made his singing debut in 2008's talent-hunt reality series, The X Factor.