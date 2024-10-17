Sophia Bush teases Grey’s Anatomy debut: ‘Wasn’t done with my scrubs’

Sophia Bush previously starred in the 2022 medical drama ‘Good Sam’

Sophia Bush is set to return to the medical drama world as she joins the cast of Grey’s Anatomy for its 21st season.

Bush, 42, teased her upcoming role on Instagram, sharing a video of herself donning scrubs. "I just wasn't done with my scrubs @greysabc," she captioned the post.

People Magazine confirmed that Bush will play Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon described as "amiable, fun, and a little messy around the edges," working at Seattle Presbyterian Hospital. Her character is also married to David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial, though his casting has yet to be announced.

Bush is slated to debut in the sixth episode of the new season, airing on November 6.

This isn’t Bush’s first experience in a medical drama—she starred in CBS’s Good Sam in 2022, where she played Dr. Sam Griffith, the chief of surgery. Though the series only lasted one season, Bush called it the "best experience" of her career.

Fans of Good Sam will recall her fun reunion with One Tree Hill costars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz during the show’s run.