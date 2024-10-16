Hailey Bieber snubs Victoria's Secret Fashion Show despite being the cover girl?

An insider has shared three major reasons why Hailey Bieber did not attend the show

American model Hailey Bieber was found missing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show despite being their cover girl.

The 27-year-old model’s closest friend informed Daily Mail that: “She has a lot going on at the moment, and I think everyone can understand that.”

Meanwhile, an insider has specified three reasons why the Victoria's Secret model snubbed the biggest fashion show on Tuesday.

One of the reasons of absence was obviously her new born baby Jack Blues Bieber. According to an insider, “Hailey is nesting with her new baby Jack and does not want to work right now. Her baby is only seven weeks old and she is full-on mama bear.”

Besides this, the other two reasons are extremely stressing for her including; the Sean Diddy issue in which the socialite’s husband, Justin Biber’s name is being bought up repeatedly.

On the other hand, she is also dealing with her turbulent relationship with dad Stephan Baldwin.

“Hailey Bieber is very aware that she needs to avoid stress during her postpartum era because she is in a delicate place and her health is a top priority.”

The insider also reported that: “It was only two years ago that she had heart surgery. Since then, she has been very mindful of keeping stress at bay. She does not need petty attacks, she wants kindness.”

Due to these three major reasons, Hailey Bieber had to let go off the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.