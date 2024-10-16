Ashley Graham flaunts her curves at the Victoria’s Secret Show

Ashley Graham praised by fans over body positivity.

Ashley Graham made her debut appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, October 15th.

Graham stole the spotlight as she confidently walked the runway in a monochromatic all-black lace bodysuit, paired with a matching long robe and black heels.

She embraced her curves and proudly showed them off on the runway, receiving praise from both her fans and viewers of the show.

As she hit the runway, Ashley Graham boldly represented the body positivity movement.

Fans stormed social media with positive remarks after seeing her on stage.

Over on X, one fan tweeted, "She's gorgeous. #VSFashionShow2024 is very inclusive."

Others showed their love on Instagram.

One fan wrote "Love seeing normal sized women on this show!"

Her part on the show came after Victoria’s Secret faced immense backlash in 2019 over lack of inclusivity, which led the show to be cancelled.



The 36-year-old model and body positivity advocate took to Instagram to announce her participation in the fashion show.

In a social media video the model went on to say, "First VS Fashion Show. I am over the moon excited because I am in my late 30s, I just had three children, and I am feeling so curvy and so sexy and my outfit is on fire."

"I’m most excited about representing so many curvy women of all shapes and sizes on the runway, and I’m just honoured to be on the stage." she said.

The activist further explained that through her presence on the show, she hopes to help people feel acknowledged, seen, and confident in themselves.