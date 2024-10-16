Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert eye documentary after wife's recovery

The 'DWTS' dancers are bringing their challenging yet inspiring life experience to the big screen

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are set to turn a harrowing personal crisis into a documentary.



The married Dancing With the Stars couple is working on the new project to chronicle Erbert's experience when she collapsed backstage just before her performance during the Symphony of Dance tour in December.

The upcoming documentary is helmed by The Greatest Love Story Never Told director Jason Bergh.

In addition to Bergh and Stephan Bieleki as producers, Hough, 39, Jeff Goldenberg, and Courtney Carter will serve as executive producers.

Additionally, on Tuesday’s episode of DWTS, the pro dancer looked back on the moment he was waiting for his wife to join him on stage.

Instead, he received the news that she was having full seizures and, in essence, "essentially dying."

After rushing to the hospital, the doctors informed Hough that Erbert, 29, might not survive the emergency craniectomy, and if she did, she might not be the same person.

Yet, against all odds, Erbert's journey took a miraculous turn. Not only did she defy the grim predictions and make a speedy recovery, but she also rejoined Hough on tour.

The couple recently graced the Dancing With the Stars stage, delivering a contemporary performance on Dedication Night.