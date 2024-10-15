Gigi Hadid looks stunning backstage before Victoria Secret’s show 2024: Sneak Peak

Gigi Hadid spotted with model Barbara Palvin preparing for the fashion show.

Gigi Hadid is set to walk the runway at the revived Victoria's Secret show.

Gigi and Barbara Palvin were seen getting ready for the fashion show alongside other models.

The 29-year-old model was spotted in Victoria's Secret’s popular and fan-favorite pink robe as she had her hair styled and makeup done.

Hadid’s morale was high, and she glowed with confidence as she continued to smile backstage.

She appeared motivated and eager to walk the runway again.

Meanwhile, Barbara sat in her assigned seat in her robe as her hair and makeup crew prepared her for glam.

Other models were also spotted backstage.

Joan Smalls, a Puerto Rican model, was seen hugging Hadid as her hairstylists prepped her blonde locks.

Adriana Lima, who has previously walked many runways and has vast experience in fashion shows, is also part of the event.

Another big name preparing for the glamorous show was Irina Shayk.

Due to controversies surrounding the show in 2019 and declining ratings, the show was canceled.

After a five-year hiatus, the show has returned, with all the top models ready to walk the runway.