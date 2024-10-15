Halle Bailey shares insight into her life as a single mother after DDG split

Halle Bailey gives a peek into her life as a single working mother

Halle Bailey has recently shared insight into her life as a single mother after her split from DDG.



Sharing her thoughts on Snapchat, the Little Mermaid star posted a selfie on a plane looking sad on October 15.

While discussing about leaving her nine-month-old son Halo, Halle wrote, “Flying tonight to be somewhere for one day but having crippling anxiety without my son.”

“Any advice for moms who still can’t handle when they have to leave for work?” she added.

Halle’s struggle comes almost two weeks after DDG shared the news that he and the actress had parted ways following two years of togetherness in an October 3 Instagram Story.

“After much reflect and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he said at the time.

DDG mentioned, “This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared.”

One week after the split news, Halle posted photos of her newly single life on Instagram.



Captioning the post, she wrote, “Life is beautiful.”

Earlier in March, speaking at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Halle got emotional while delivering her acceptance speech after receiving an award.

She said, “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone.”

“Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligations to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight,” added the actress.