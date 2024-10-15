Selena Gomez drops unseen photos from screening of 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez surprised fans by sharing unseen photos from the screening of her new French movie Emilia Pérez, which took place at the London Film Festival.

On October 15, the singer-turned-actress took to Instagram and posted multiple behind-the-scenes images featuring herself from the premiere of her recently released film.

In the first viral image, Selena can be seen relaxing on a sofa in a cosy outfit with her headphones on.

In another snapshot, the Getaway star was spotted chatting alongside the entire cast of the movie including, Zoe Saldana and others.

The 32-year-old actress captioned her post, "London."

Following Selena’s post, fans began congratulating her for achieving a major milestone.

One fan wrote, “We love you! Congratulations on everything queen.”

“Congratulations Queen you deserve the world,” another fan chimed in.

For the unversed, Selena has portrayed the character of Jessi Del Monte, the ex-wife of a transgender Mexican cartel leader, in the film.

During her recent appearance at the star-studded event, the businesswoman opened up about her character and said, "I wanted to be a part of this for many reasons."

It's worth noting that the Calm Down singer promoted her crime musical film at the BAFTA in London last week, following its initial release in August.

