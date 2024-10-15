Kate Middleton to mark special family event sans Prince William

Kate Middleton is set to attend her first big event and celebrate with her family following the conclusion of her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales, who shares a close bond with her siblings, is understood to be marking a special occasion with her three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Princess Kate’s nephew, Arthur Matthews, will be turning six on Tuesday, and it is anticipated that the whole family will be getting together for a party, via Hello! Magazine.

Meanwhile, Prince William may not make an appearance for the festivities as he is expected to attend another event on the same day hosted by the NFL Foundation UK.

Arthur is the first-born of Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews. The couple also share two more daughters, three-year-old Grace and one-year-old Rose.

Just like Kate shares a close bond with her sister Pippa and brother James, their children are also fond of each other.

James, who recently released his heartfelt memoir last month, shared how the children are a huge presence in his one-year-old son Inigo’s life, whom he welcomed with wife Alizée Thevenet.

“The cousins all play their role in looking after Inigo—there’s seven of them altogether at the moment,” James said in an interview with The Telegraph. “I think they’re all impressed at how much of a mess Inigo can make. But there’s lots of laughter and giggles about.”

When asked about how Kate was holding up, James said that she was “doing okay” and had “all the right support and focus that she needs.”