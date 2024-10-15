Joey King pays tribute to Sabrina Carpenter over 'Short n’ Sweet' success

Joey King gushes over bestie Sabrina Carpenter during Short n’ Sweet concert

Joey King heaped praise on her best friend and singer Sabrina Carpenter during her fifth concert of Short n’ Sweet tour in Chicago.

On October 14, The Kissing Booth actress took to her Instagram account and shared a few electrifying moments from the musical night.

Moreover, Joey praised her beloved pal for her incredible performance in every way possible.

In the first image, the Uglies star was seen posing for a selfie alongside the Please Please Please hitmaker.

In another snapshot, the renowned actress grooved to Sabrina's song Good Graces.

Joey penned a heartfelt caption for the Bed Chem musician which reads, “I got to see my wife perform in chi town last night and I cried of course, she’s just the shortest and sweetest pop star I’ve ever seen I might let her make me Juno.”

Joey's heartfelt gesture towards Sabrina sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans praising her for being a great friend.

One fan commented, “Literally so lucky to be in the presence of the bestest friends at the same time.”

“You are really the OG Carpenter, Joey,” another admirer wrote.

It is important to note that Sabrina has been enjoying great success in the music industry. Recently, another known singer, Selena Gomez attended her New York City concert and extended support to the rising star of Hollywood.