Duchess Sophie shares heartbreaking message after emotional encounter

Duchess Sophie shared an emotional message after she met the victims of sexual abuse during her recent trip to Chad, a landlocked country in Central Africa.



The women moved from war-torn Sudan to Chad and became helpless refugees. The Duchess of York has reportedly moved to tears after hearing horrific stories of sexual assault.

In conversation with The Sun, she said, "I daren't even describe to you what they've been doing to children. It's not just about the sexual violence, which is horrific because they're having to exchange food and water for sex, and if they don't they kill them."

Sophie shared that women "have no option but to leave. And even then they're lucky."

While sharing her 'heartbreaking' experience of meeting a 'silent' girl on the Sudanese border, Prince Edward's wife said, "You have no idea what they have been through. That little girl was so silent and it worried me because of what I've just heard now."

King Charles's sister-in-law expressed her serious concerns over the growing "atrocities" of the culprits who are abusing children and women for basic necessities of life.

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace released a statement on October 14, stating that Sophie became the first Member of the Royal Family to spend time with the innocent people of Chad.

Moreover, the Palace honoured the Duchess of York for her dedicated work as a champion of women's rights.