How Tia Mowry divorce made Cory Hardrict ‘cry’ with Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery opens up on friendship with Cory Hardrict

Lil Rel Howery reminisced about being there for Cory Hardrict, even in “tears”.



The 44-year-old comedian got candid on his bond with Hardrict during a panel discussion at the 7th Annual Black Love Summit on Oct. 12. Howery talked about how becoming “homies more recently” have given them the chance to open up to each other.

“I knew you were going through some things,” Howery recalled, talking to Hardrict, also 44.

“I just wanted to reach out to another dad, another brother, and we just talked. We met at one of the little sports bars I like to go to. We just sat there, and we just talked.”

The Get Out alum shared one of his most liked qualities of Hardrict with People, saying that he loves “how much [Hardict] loves his children.”

When the conversation in question happened the Divorce in the Black star was struggling with divorce with his ex-wife Tia Mowry, with whom he his a father to son Cree, 13, and daughter, Cairo, 6.

“No matter what us adults are going through, we've got to consider how they're seeing it. I just thought it was beautiful, just with Black men [talking about their children],” Howery continued.

“We're in a sports bar having an emotional conversation. Trying to watch the Lakers, tears coming out of [our eyes]. We are dads.”

Hardrict added, “It was just me and you. If somebody walked by that window, they’d [be like], 'What's going on in here?' [But it was] just us.”

Towry announced her divorce from Hardrict in October 2023, after a marriage of 14 years.