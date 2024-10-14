New Beatles documentary by Martin Scorsese to arrive on Disney this year

Disney+ previously released another Beatles documentary directed by Peter Jackson in 2021

Beatles fans have something new to look forward to as a fresh documentary, produced by Martin Scorsese, is set to debut on Disney+ on November 29.

The upcoming film, Beatles '64, directed by David Tedeschi, will revisit the iconic band’s groundbreaking arrival in the U.S. in 1964, featuring “never-before-seen footage” of their explosive introduction to American audiences.

According to Disney+, the documentary offers an intimate look at The Beatles — Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison — as they landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport and captivated 73 million viewers with their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. The film promises restored footage from documentarians Albert and David Maysles, offering fans a rare glimpse into the band's meteoric rise to global fame.

The project, which includes new interviews with McCartney, Starr, and fans who were deeply influenced by the Fab Four, also features audio restoration and remixes by Giles Martin.

In addition to the film's release, seven of the band’s American albums will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl, hitting stores just a week earlier on November 22.

Following the success of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary in 2021, Beatles '64 is poised to bring fans closer to the magic of Beatlemania's first wave.