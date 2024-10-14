Joe Jonas caught with influencer in Paris right after Stormi Bree split

Joe Jonas enjoys night out with Brenda Cellos after recent breakup: New romance?

Joe Jonas sparked romance rumors over the weekend as he was seen getting cozy with a mystery brunette in Paris, just four months after his split from model and former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree.

Following a performance featuring tracks from his upcoming solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, at the sold-out Alhambra Théâtre Music-Hall, the 35-year-old singer was spotted flirting with an unidentified woman at a local bar.

Photos obtained by DeuxMoi show the father of two engaged in an intimate conversation with the brunette.

An eyewitness shared insights with the popular Instagram gossip account, revealing that Jonas was initially "drinking quietly with his group" until the woman caught his eye.

"He spent the rest of the evening chatting with her," the onlooker noted. As the night came to a close around 2 AM, the pair shared a goodbye kiss before parting ways, fueling speculation about a potential new romance.

While the identity of the mystery woman remains unconfirmed, some social media users have speculated that she could be Brenda Cellos, an online influencer currently in Paris.

Cellos boasts 22,900 followers on Instagram and previously attended a concert by Joe and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, in April.

Joe Jonas was last linked to actress Laila Abdallah in June, following his split from Stormi Bree, 33. The two were spotted enjoying a playful beach day in Greece, where they were seen frolicking and hugging, but they never officially confirmed their relationship.