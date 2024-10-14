Jamie Foxx Expresses 'Pure Joy' in Emotional Stage Show, Reflects on Health Scare Journey

Jamie Foxx reflects on April 2023 health crisis during powerful one-man show.

Jamie Foxx is filled with gratitude.

On Monday, Oct. 14, Jamie opened up about sharing the emotional story of his April 2023 health scare during his one-man show, One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx.

Taking to Instagram to share moments from his performances in Atlanta, the 56-year-old actor and comedian expressed his joy and relief: "God is good... As I post these pictures, my heart and soul are filled with nothing but pure joy."

Reflecting on the shows, which took place on October 3, 4, and 5, Foxx explained, "I had the opportunity to tell my side of the story, and there was no better place than Atlanta, Georgia."

He thanked the city for the overwhelming love and support, saying, "Atlanta, you showed up and you showed out.

I haven’t been on stage in 18 years, but I needed the stage, and I needed an audience full of nothing but pure love — and that’s exactly what you gave me."

The Django Unchained star also emphasized the unique nature of the show, adding, "When people ask if this is a stand-up comedy show, I tell them, No, it’s an artistic explanation."

The emotional photos captured him during his show.

One image shows him raising his arm with his head bowed, while another reveals him wiping his arm across his face.

He’s also seen embracing a fellow performer, seated at the piano, and engaging with the audience.