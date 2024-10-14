King Charles grows close to step grandchildren as he misses Archie, Lilibet

King Charles, who barely has a relationship with his Sussex grandchildren, is seemingly quite popular among the children.

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, shared a sweet insight into what the monarch is like behind the scenes, especially the close bond he shared with his step-grandchildren.

The 49-year-old food writer shared that his children Lola, 17, and Freddy, 14, gave the King a sweet title and formed a special causal bond with him.

“The children, of course, don’t really know any different,” Tom said of how the kids respond to King Charles’ status. “So, ‘Uppa’, as they call the King, they’ve grown up with this man that they all love and think is wonderful.”

He continued, “People ask them and they are like, ‘What? It’s just Uppa!’ So, yes, I mean, a healthy perspective I think, but you have to keep saying, ‘It’s the King. Get out your tracksuit bottoms!’”

Previously, in an interview with People Magazine, Tom praised his stepfather as “such a good, nice man” sharing that the kids “adore him.”

The report comes as King Charles decides to take a meaningful step for his US-based grandchildren, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved away from the royal family, the King has only met the Archie and Lilibet a handful of times.

A source revealed to The Mirror that Charles is “absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives.”

“He values family above everything and, whatever the course of his relationship with his son, he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”