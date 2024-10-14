Sabrina Carpenter to serve ‘Espresso’ shot in Fortnite

Prior to Sabrina Carpenter BTS' Jungkook's dance moves from '3D' were introduced as emote in Fortnite

Sabrina Carpenter is all set to bring the taste of her chart-topping track Espresso to Fortnite.



According to Esports Illustrated, the 25-year-old pop sensation is slated to enter the battle royale shop with a new Espresso emote next week.

It is pertinent to note that popular musicians are often introduced as outfits in the game, while their songs are sold separately as emotes.

The new emote will feature Carpenter's song from her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, instructing characters to dance along to the tune.

A Fortnite dataminer announced on X, formerly Twitter, that gamers can access the latest emote starting October 17.

According to the news outlet, the Espresso emote is expected to be priced at 500 V-Bucks, the standard amount for iconic emotes.

With all the focus on Fortnitemares this October, fans are excited to see Epic continue releasing new Icon cosmetics.

Additionally, the company recently launched a collaboration with Shaquille O'Neal and announced earlier this month that a new emote featuring BTS sensation Jungkook will also be introduced in the game.

Jungkook, 27, entered Fortnite with his dance moves from iconic song 3D.