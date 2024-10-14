Matt Damon plays mediator amid Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix’s feud

Matt Damon wants to fix Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix's relationship

Matt Damon has recently revealed he wants to resolve Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix’s feud.



A source spilled to In Touch, “Matt wants to fix this, and he wants to do it soon.

However, the source noted, “Matt’s fatal flaw is his optimism and even though he had known Joaquin and Casey for 35 years, this isn’t an easy fix.”

“Why now? Matt’s personality has kind of changed since he and Ben started their new studio, Artists Equity,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Matt is thinking about legacy and he’s all about building bridges and forging new alliances among his peers and colleagues.”

Not only that, the source pointed out, “Matt is thinking about the future and he's focused on the amazing opportunities that could arise if Joaquin and Casey finally put their beef aside and make up.”

The Last Duel actor opened up that he wanted his friend Casey to make peace with his old friend Joaquin, who met on the set of To Die For in 1995 and became best friends.

Elaborating on why Matt wanted to end the rift between the two actors, the source disclosed, “Matt and George Clooney are about to make another Ocean’s movie with Casey. They would love for Joaquin to be involved.”

“Matt has wanted to work with Joaquin for many years. That became almost impossible for Matt to make happen after Joaquin and Casey’s initial falling out several years ago,” added an insider.