Camila Cabello subtly ‘welcomes’ songs about her after Sabrina Carpenter controversy

Camila Cabello doesn’t seem bothered if there are any songs being made about her in the music industry.



“I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century,” Cabello replied while appearing as a guest on Alex Cooper’s Unwell Tour, according to footage shared by a fan page on social media.

“Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes they have been written about me. So, you’re welcome, motherf—-s.”

Cabello’s witty comment comes during online speculations that several songs from Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album talk about the trio's alleged love triangle with Shawn Mendes.

For instance, the Disney channel alum’s track Coincidence, she references a man in the lyrics, the one who got back together with an ex shortly after their breakup

“The second I put my head on your chest / She knew, she’s got a real sixth sense,” Carpenter sings on the first verse. “Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice / And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life / Now she’s in the same damn city on the same damn night.”

Fans also found a reference in another one of her tracks, Taste, in which Carpenter sings, “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you,” adding, “If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too.”