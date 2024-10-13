Neil Patrick Harris feels over the moon as twins ‘Harper’, ‘Gideon’ turn 14

Neil Patrick Harris tied a knot with partner David Bartka in 2014

How I Met Your Mother famed star Neil Patrick Harris has expressed his excitement in the latest social media post as twins, Harper and Gideon just turned 14.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Neil shared an adorable picture of his children and, penned a heartfelt note to wish them a 'happy birthday'.

The picture showed the twins sitting on a couch with a display of balloons set in behind.

Harris began the caption by writing: “Harper and Gideon turn 14 today.”

“I have never been more proud of anything in my entire life, and I suspect I never will. My husband David and I marvel at their maturity, are wowed by their warmth, chuffed by their charm. We love them both unconditionally, and their hugs fill us with life.”

He continued: “We don’t say any of this to them, obvs, or they’d recoil or leverage it to their advantage. But they’re not on Insta, so I’m free to speak honestly. They’ll never find out.”

In conclusion, the Smurfs actor wrote: “Happy Birthday, Harper and Gideon. You’re both amazeballs.”

Where the 52-year-old actor wrote such heartwarming words for his children, his partner David Burtka also dropped a post wishing the twins. He also shared a bunch of memorable pictures in the social media post.

Neil Patrick Harris secretly married David Burtka in 2014 with only 45 guests. The duo welcomed children, Harper and Gideon via surrogate in 2010.

