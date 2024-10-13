Jenna Dewan opens up about her interests and hobbies after becoming a mother

Jenna Dewan reveals her current obsessions after becoming a mother to three children

Jenna Dewan has recently opened up about her interests and hobbies after becoming a mother of three children including a four-month-old.



Speaking to US WEEKLY for What I am Obsessed With, Jenna said, “It tends to be when you have kids, a lot of times, their obsessions become your obsessions because you’re watching it altogether.”

“You don’t have the time to like something on your own,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Sharing about her obsession, Jenna revealed she and her 11-year-old daughter Everly, said, “We are very into Korean K-Dramas at the moment, so we binged a TV show called My Demon, which was a full experience.”

“It was my first K-Drama. We were both crying. It’s so traumatic and good. There’s a lot of, ‘Mom, will you look up and see if there are any My Demon T-shirts?’” stated the Setup actress.

Jenna also loved reading book and one of the books she lately started was “A Little Life because I saw so many people talking about how it was gut-wrenching”.

“So, I try to read before bed. I’m a few chapters in, and it does feel like it’s going to take me on quite a journey and be very emotional,” she told the outlet.

Jenna also discussed about her favourite music as she disclosed she was “obsessed with the new Billie Eilish album, Hit Me Hard and Soft”.

“Every single day I was playing it because I felt like, start to finish, it was a perfect album. I just loved it as a pop album,” mentioned the actress.

Jenna pointed out, “I’m also really into Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet.”

“I think she’s adorable and so cute and her music is really good. ‘Espresso’ is a big hit over here, and her whole album’s really good,” added the actress.