Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on ‘hurtful comments’ amid divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez files for a divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, who has been the talk of town ever since she filed a divorce with Ben Affleck, has finally responded to the hurtful comments surfacing online.

In conversation with Interview Magazine, Lopez, for the first spoke up about her divorce, dealing with online narratives and hurtful comments.

She added: "I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago.”

The On The Floor singer said that it is in-built in 'human nature' to feel negative energy and reactions. To explain in a statement, she explained: “Please don’t get me wrong, if I see something that’s hurtful, I’m not Teflon.”

The 55-year-old American singer and songwriter further spoke about her feelings amid separation. According to her, "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me.”

To conclude, The Wedding Panner actress mentioned: “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

Jennifer Lopez filed for a divorce with Ben Affleck in August 2024.