David and Victoria Beckham's countryside haven faces unwanted aerial intrusions

The Beckhams' peaceful Cotswold home disturbed by constant aircraft flyovers.

David and Victoria Beckham's £10 million Cotswold retreat might have seemed like the perfect countryside escape, but the reality has been far from tranquil.

Their luxury bolthole lies directly under the flight path of Enstone Aerodrome, with small aircraft frequently buzzing overhead.

"There’s a constant sound of planes," a local resident shared. "Pilots are instructed not to fly low over residential areas, but they still get uncomfortably close to the Beckham property. I can imagine it must be quite annoying for them."

Just last Saturday, eight aircraft passed over the house in the span of an hour. Despite the disruption,

David has often shared glimpses of his rural life at the property, where he enjoys spending time with his family following his retirement from football over a decade ago.

However, the increasing noise from the skies may be taking a toll on their peaceful retreat.

In 2016, the couple purchased their stunning converted barn in the Cotswolds, which has since become a hub for the football legend’s post-retirement projects.

One of David’s more surprising hobbies has been tending to his flock of chickens, and in March, he proudly collected his very first egg.

After dedicating hours to researching how to encourage his hens to lay, he shared the milestone moment with his Instagram followers.

"I’ve come to check if there are any eggs because I haven’t actually been here to witness the first one," the former football star told fans in a video, visibly excited.

"They were laying on top, so I did a little research and changed a few things up. This is the first time they’ve laid in there—it’s very exciting!"

In another update, he showed off his small flock of hens and game birds, casually strolling behind him as he walked across the neatly plotted land surrounding the family’s homestead.

The Beckhams are reportedly in talks to acquire a vast nine-bedroom property in a bid to stay close to David’s MLS team, Inter Miami.