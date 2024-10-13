Tupac Shakur’s brother breaks his silence after Diddy's arrest

Mopreme told Piers Morgan he always had 'doubts' despite Diddy’s denial

Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, is breaking his silence about the alleged involvement of Sean “Diddy” Combs in the 1996 drive-by shooting that took Tupac’s life.



During his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on October 11, Mopreme, whose real name is Maurice Shakur, said he always had his “doubts” over Diddy’s consistent denial of “any knowledge of any attack on Tupac.”

“The theory involving [Diddy] is quite high on the list,” Mopreme, 57, declared.

Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas after attending a boxing match, at the height of his feud with Combs and Notorious B.I.G. However, Diddy publicly denied any knowledge or involvement, and even personally called Mopreme in 2008 to profess his innocence.

Mopreme recalled telling Diddy at the time, “The truth is still yet to come out, so we gonna see.”

The rapper told Piers, “Here we are 27-28 years later and there looks like there is some doubt in that statement.”

Mopreme’s statement comes amid renewed scrutiny following the 2023 arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis — the primary suspect in Tupac’s murder case — who claimed Combs allegedly paid $1 million to have Tupac killed.

With Diddy currently behind bars and awaiting trial for allegedly running a sex trafficking criminal enterprise, Mopreme emphasised that “it’s time” for the Tupac allegations to be re-investigated.