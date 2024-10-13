Jeremy Strong makes shocking revelations about ‘The Apprentice’ movie

Jeremy Strong dubs The Apprentice a 'Frankstein' movie

Jeremy Strong has recently shared his thoughts on The Apprentice movie, which was release on October 11.



Speaking to The Times of London, Jeremy, who plays the role of Roy Cohn, Donald Trump’ mentor in the movie, revealed that the movie didn’t find US distribution for months.

“I found it profoundly disturbing and a dark harbinger of things to come. Frankly, everyone in Hollywood passed on it because they were afraid of litigation or repercussions,” said the actor, while the movie was labelled as “libelous farce” and “direct foreign interference in America’s elections”.

“I don’t think Hollywood has ever been a bastion of bravery, but that was disappointing,” remarked The Happening actor.

According to the official synopsis, the movie showcases “Donald’s life in the 1970s, when he took over the family property business and began his empire-building under the guidance of Roy”.

While Jeremy called The Apprentice a “Frankeinstein movie,” the actor added, “They told us not to frame it like that, but let’s be honest.”

“Cohn’s malign legacy is one of denial and that is what he passed on to Trump: this detestation of the world and a need to punish and act out with hatred,” he added.