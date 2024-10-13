Florence Pugh reveals her 'major' personal struggle

Florence Pugh teaches fans how to pronounce her name

Florence Pugh sets the record straight once and for all, teaching fans how to correctly pronounce her last name.



During an exclusive interview with Wired Autocomplete Interview on October 10 alongside her We Live in Time co-star Andrew Garfield, the Oscar nominee expressed thoughts on her last name.

The actress jokingly responded to the question about how she pronounces her name, noting, "Pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew. Or, like a pew, like a church pew."

The Spider-Man star quickly chimed in, inquiring, "How do you really pronounce it though?"

The 28-year-old responded with determination, "Pugh. Yeah, it's Hugh but with a P."

However, Andrew continued to egg her on as he asked her to “Be honest finally.”

To which, Florence replied with a laugh, “Alright, it’s pudge.”

Andrew's eyes sparkled as he faced the camera and quipped, "You heard it here first!"

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the real dynamic between the duo, rushing to the comments section to share heartwarming messages for both Florence and Andrew.

One fan commented, “The chemistry”

While another chimed in, adding, "I'm terrified for when their movie comes out i just know I'll end up in pieces."

A third enthused, "Their chemistry and energy together are so amazing."

For the unversed, We Live In Time is slated to release on January 1, 2025.