Halle Bailey calls herself 'survivor' after emotional DDG split

Halle Bailey breaks silence on DDG split

Halle Bailey has finally spoken out on her split from DDG after her former boyfriend of two years announced the big news almost two weeks ago.

The Little Mermaid star, who shares her nine-month-old Halo with her ex-boyfriend, took to her Instagram to offer an inside glimpse into her life following breakup.

Posting a carousel of photos featuring her workouts with her son, the 24-year-old wrote in the caption, "Life is beautiful," adding pink heart emojis.

In addition, The Color Purple actress shared similar photos to her Stories, adding Destiny Child’s breakup anthem Survivor- led by her mentor Beyoncé.

She included the section with the lyrics, "I'm a survivor / I'm not gon' give up / I'm not gon' stop / I'm gon' work harder / I'm a survivor / I'm gonna make it / I will survive / Keep on survivin'."

Meanwhile, her sister Chloe Bailey was quick to volunteer support for Halle as she wrote in the comments, “I love you.”

This comes shortly after Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. announced their split in an Instagram Story on October 3.

He wrote at the time, "After much reflect and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared."

For the unversed, the duo started dating each other back in 2022.