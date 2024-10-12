Princess Kate tipped to follow Princess Beatrice's example

Kate Middleton is gradually returning to royal duties as she has successfully completed her chemotherapy treatment.



Princess Beatrice, Prince William's cousin, has reportedly set the stage for the Princess of Wales' comeback.

The Princess of York, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has worked tirelessly amid the Princess of Wales's absence from public life.



Style expert Mohan Bab, on GB News, explained that the Princess of Wales is likely to follow Beatrice's inspiration as she begins to perform public-facing duties.

The expert continued: "Kate has consistently been a style icon, known for her timeless and elegant wardrobe choices.



Kate Middleton has consistently been a style icon

"Based on her previous preferences and the current trends in fashion, I believe her return to public life will feature a blend of high-end and accessible brands, as she’s known for mixing both in her outfits.



"Kate often gravitates towards British heritage brands like Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, and Emilia Wickstead, which are synonymous with her polished, sophisticated style.

"We can also expect her to continue championing sustainable and ethical fashion, as seen with her past endorsements of brands like Stella McCartney and Beulah London."

Beatrice, 36, rocked a crimson red dress from the British brand when she stepped in for Kate earlier this year. The mother-of-one was attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace after being invited by future King William.

It is to mention here that Beatrice has attended several engagements throughout 2024 while Kate stepped back from public life to focus on her health.