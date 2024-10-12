Kevin Costner shows his support to Hurricane Helene and Milton victims: Here’s how

Kevin Costner supports Hurricane victims with his music: Deets inside

Kevin Costner has recently showed his support to victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton as he releases a new song.



On October 11, the Yellowstone actor took to Instagram and announced the release of his new song, Find Your Way to benefit Hurricane victims amid the ongoing storms.

Sharing a photo of the single artwork, Kevin wrote in the caption, "Today, @modernwestband and I are releasing our first song in more than 4 years in support of Hurricanes Helene and Milton recovery efforts. You can find the link to donate and download the song in my stories and bio.”

The Company Men actor continued, “I’ve gone through seasons of darkness where I clung to the lyrics of songs that really carried me through.”

“I hope that 'Find Your Way' provides that kind of refuge for anyone trudging through and losing sight of hope,” remarked the 69-year-old.

Kevin opened up that all” proceeds are going directly to @hopeforceinternational, who are on the ground actively helping in the areas devastated by these hurricanes”.

“My bandmates @teddymorganmusic and @parkchisolm wrote this song with the incredibly talented @kathigginsmusic. Her background vocals, along with the beautiful Hammond organ played by @sansonica_music, added just the magic we needed to make this song feel like the prayer that it is,” explained The Field of Dreams actor.



In the end, Kevin added, “I hope it means something to you guys, and that you’ll consider purchasing it to benefit the victims of these terrible storms.”