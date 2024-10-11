Jessie J loses $20k in disturbing new crime trend

Jessie J has fallen victim to a crime trend in Los Angeles.

Jessie J is the most recent celebrity to be hit by the wave of burglaries in Los Angeles (LA).

The Price Tag singer suffered the loss of jewelry worth more than $20,000 from her home.

Police spoke to TMZ on Thursday, stating that the 36-year-old musician informed authorities earlier in the week after she returned to her mansion and found it had been broken into.

The thieves gained entry to the house through a window at the Flashlight songstress' residence and carefully made off with her jewelry.

Wealthy residents in LA have been targeted by burglars, with a number of famous people affected as well.

Law enforcement officials revealed that not only Jessie’s, but Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s homes were also broken into.

However, the couple was not at the property at the time of the robbery.

Their residence’s alarm system was triggered when the burglars broke in, but that didn’t stop them from committing the crime.

Other celebrities, including Bhad Bhabie, Sarah Hyland, and Marlon Wayans, were also victims of this crime spree.