Sabrina Carpenter slated for debut performance at 2024 Time100 Next Gala

Sabrina Carpenter is a bit 'nervous' ahead of her debut performance at the 2024 Time100 Next Gala

Sabrina Carpenter has been booked to make her debut performance at the 2024 Time100 Next Gala in New York.

TIME has confirmed that the Taste chart-topper is among the magazine's 100 honourees and is slated to perform a series of her hit tracks at the gala.

In a recently circulated behind-the-scenes video posted by the magazine, the 25-year-old pop singer expressed her nervousness about the upcoming performance.

In the clip, Carpenter, who made a stunning appearance in a silver, shimmery body-hugging dress, shared her desire to appreciate the talent of all the people in the room.

Later during the event, the Please Please Please hitmaker was invited on stage by Victoria Monét.

"I just want to say thank you to TIME for having me and all of us tonight. Thank you for honouring so many talented individuals doing incredible things. I feel so lucky to be among them," she said in her speech.

On the red carpet, the Espresso songstress wowed in a Versace gown featuring a thigh-high slit, styling her blonde locks in voluminous Old Hollywood waves.

Most recently, Carpenter kicked off her Short n’ Sweet tour, supporting her sixth album of the same name.