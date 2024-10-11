Justin Bieber jokes about Diddy’s gift: 'He got me Lamborghini, but never received'

Justin Bieber jokes about Diddy’s lavish gift.

A resurfaced interview between Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber has gone viral in the wake of Diddy's recent arrest on serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with more than 120 victims reportedly coming forward.

The video, taken from a 2010 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when Bieber was just 16, has sparked renewed attention due to a particular comment made by Diddy.

During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel asked how the two became friends, to which Diddy responded, "I think that we have become friends in a strange way.

It's like Rob & Big," referencing the MTV reality show about skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and his bodyguard Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin.

The Baby singer once opened up about his close bond with Diddy, referring to the music mogul as a mentor and almost like a big brother in the industry.

"He’s like a little brother to a lot of us," Diddy had said of Bieber.

"He’s not afraid to ask for advice, and the music industry is like a family. We’ve got our arms around him because he’s genuinely such a nice person, beyond just his talent. He’s one of the greatest kids you could ever know."

He recalled a moment when Kimmel joked about Diddy’s extravagant gifts. Kimmel quipped, "Diddy bought his son a Bentley—maybe he could get you one too?"

To which Bieber responded with a grin, "He got me a Lamborghini, but I haven’t gotten it yet." Kimmel continued, “When is that coming? We talked about it last time.”

Diddy later chimed in with humor, explaining, "Justin had the Lamborghini for a day or two and access to the house.

But he knows better than to talk about what big brother Puff does for him on national TV. Not everything’s for everybody!"



