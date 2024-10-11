BTS' Jin makes waves with extended version of ‘Super Tuna’

BTS sensation Jin hooks fans with extended version of 'Super Tuna'

Jin has just dropped the highly anticipated extended version of his hit single Super Tuna, turning a fishing adventure into an even more exciting experience for fans.



On October 11, the BTS sensation buzzed among his followers with this fresh take on the beloved track, which debuted on December 4, 2021.

From sea bass to flatfish and of course tuna, the catchy tune immersed listeners in a lively fishing escapade. With its light-hearted lyrics and upbeat melody, Super Tuna quickly soaked in all the love from the BTS ARMY.

"Get ready for the new and improved Super Tuna, which will have your hearts leaping with life once more!" BTS’ label, BIG HIT MUSIC, was announced on Weverse on October 10. "We hope this song fills your days with laughter and happiness. Thank you for always cherishing and loving BTS."

As the first BTS member to complete mandatory military service, Jin treated fans with a Super Tune single and released a new music video to accompany the track.

The extended version of Super Tuna marks a long-awaited follow-up to his single The Astronaut, released in October 2022, and is his first release since returning from service on June 12.