David Beckham shares highlights from his country life

David Beckham offered a glimpse into how he is tuning in the country life.



The former seasoned football star took to Instagram on Thursday, October 11, to post highlights from his weekend activities.

"Country life [red heart, dog and flying dove emoji]," David, 49, captioned the carousel.

The cover photo of the post featured the father of four striking a pose outdoors with a flock of chickens.

The following image in the montage was a selfie of the Inter Miami CF co-owner with four adorable puppies of different breeds.

In addition to the chickens and little furry companions, David showcased a collection of beehives, offering a glimpse of the fresh honey enjoyed with mushrooms.



David didn’t miss the opportunity to show off his muscular physique, sharing shirtless photos highlighting his tattooed body.

The post followed a weekend tradition he cherishes—self-care Sundays!

The shirtless photo featured in Thursday’s roundup was first shared on Sunday, October 6, when Beckham posted images of himself beside an Iglucraft sauna on his Instagram Stories.

"Self-care Sunday," he wrote over one image with a fire emoji. "Always important to take a minute to yourself and reset."

David is always generous enough to treat his fans have a sneak peek into the Beckham family be it their family gatherings at any event or his personal workout sessions.