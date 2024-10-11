Sarah Paulson longs to show her comic side: 'Nobody puts me in comedy'

Sarah Paulson is eager to showcase her comedic side on the big screen.

In a delightful conversation with BuzzFeed's The Puppy Interview, Paulson expressed her desire to break free from horror genre typecasting.

"I want someone to put me in a fucking comedy. Nobody puts me in a comedy," she exclaimed. "All you want me to do is scream and run from a clown. You don't understand that I'm like a gentle, nice, charming, funny person."

Paulson already has a dream co-star in mind for her comedic debut: Cate Blanchett. "I'd like to work with her in the horror genre, actually. Also, I would like to do a buddy picture with her, a road comedy," she said.

"There's something no one asked Cate Blanchett to do and no one asked me to do either, which is comedy. And she's really funny, so I'd like to do that."

Paulson also mentioned Sandra Bullock as another ideal collaborator, hoping to work with her on a serious project.

When asked which of her partner Holland Taylor's roles she'd love to play, Paulson quickly chose Taylor's iconic character, Professor Stromwell, from 2001's Legally Blonde.

"I probably would like to be in 'Legally Blonde,' I'd like to play that teacher. Iconic," she said.

With multiple Legally Blonde projects in the works including Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor's Legally Blonde 3 script and Reese Witherspoon's producing efforts on the prequel series Elle, Paulson's wish might soon become a reality, much like her role in The Bear.