Zoey Deutch: ‘Katie Holmes is pure sunshine’

Zoey Deutch lauds Katie Holmes while working in Broadway new show, Our Town

Zoey Deutch has recently gushed over Katie Holmes as they star in new Broadway show, Our Town at New York’s Barrymore Theatre October 10.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Zoey said, “Katie is pure sunshine.”

Zoey, who makes her Broadway debut in director Kenny Leon’s revival of Thornton Wilder’s classic drama, expressed her gratitude for the “warmth and love” she received from the Mad Money actress on and off the stage.

“It's impossible not to feel. She's a really, very special person,” stated the 29-year-old.

Zoey told the outlet, “I feel very lucky that I get to be with her in this capacity.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zoey revealed she’s having “the time of” her life after working with Katie and other stars including Jim Parsons, Ephraim Sykes, Billy Eugene Jones, Richard Thomas, Michelle Wilson, Donald Webber, and more.

“I'm just trying to soak up everything I can and watch them,” remarked the Not Okay actress.

Zoey pointed out, “Specifically this show for me, I have been in love with for as long as I can remember.”

“It's the piece of writing and text that I've returned to more than anything I can think of. It has just been so important to me and such a dream for me to play Emily Webb,” she continued.

Zoey added, “So to have it be done in this way with these people and this director and on Broadway feels beyond special.”