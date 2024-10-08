Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's friends 'frustrated' over their antics

Dakota Johnson's recent appearance without her engagement ring has reignited speculation about her relationship with Chris Martin.



The couple's on-again, off-again dynamic has exhausted their inner circle.

"Their friends have been tolerating all this back and forth and dealing with all these cryptic excuses for what feels like years," a source told In Touch.

Chris and Dakota have kept their relationship private, particularly after Chris' highly publicized "conscious uncoupling" from Gwyneth Paltrow. They've only shared engagement details long after the fact.

"Chris and Dakota are both very paranoid," the source continued, "so they don’t want to tell people what’s going on and will act really defensive if anyone asks, but then when there’s a crisis that all goes out the window and they’ll call everyone up to ask for advice."

The couple's relationship began in 2017, with Dakota sparking engagement rumours in 2021. A source confirmed their engagement in March 2024, but break-up rumours surfaced in June.

Now, friends and fans are exasperated. "Dakota in particular is being very on and off about the whole thing, one day she has her mind made up that she’s done and the next she’s talking about wedding plans."

Their inner circle is tired of the rollercoaster. "Their friends were sympathetic at first, but now it just feels like a waste of time since they’ll spend hours listening and giving advice only to see them turn around and ignore it."

The source added, "People are at the point where they don’t even want to get into it, they’re begging them both to just figure this out, and make a decision and stick with it."