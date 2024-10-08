Jennifer Garner, John Miller romance still strong amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner and John Miller appear holding hands as they go for a stroll

Jennifer Garner and John Miller appeared in good spirits as they took a romantic stroll round the Brentwood Park neighbourhood, in Los Angeles, on Friday, October 5th.

Amid the swirling rumours of friction between the couple over Garner's friendship with ex-husband Ben Affleck, the two lovebirds appeared happy as they walked hand-in-hand, in fan-posted pictures on social media.

The Alias actress, 52, and the businessman, 46, wore coordinating outfits for the outing.

Garner donned a pink crewneck sweater, just a shade lighter than her beau’s hoodie. She paired a printed flowy skirt with her sweater, and put her hair up in a bun, while Miller wore jeans with his hoodie.

The recent sighting comes after a report claimed that Ben Affleck’s divorce with Jennifer Lopez has been “tough” on Miller due to the Elektra actress’ friendship with ex-husband.

“John doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben,” a source told Daily Mail in the report.

They added that Miller seemingly “understands” that Garner and Affleck, who share three children, are “a family,” but their close relationship “gets to him like it would anyone.”

The former couple finalised their divorce in 2018 but continue being on good terms as they co-parent their three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, together.

Garner remained especially supportive of the Good Will Hunting actor as he dealt with his recent split with J.Lo.