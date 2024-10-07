Zoe Saldana explains how she got a pivotal role in ‘Emilia Perez’

Zoe Saldana's honest confession about audition for 'Emilia Perez' movie

Zoe Saldana has recently explained how she got a pivotal role in her latest movie, Emilia Perez.



Speaking at the 47th Mill Valley Film Festival in San Rafael, California over the weekend, the Avatar star revealed that the movie’s director Jacques Audiard did not know about her.

Zoe clarified, “He didn't offer me the part, I had to audition for him,” per DailyMail.com.

The actress shared that she played a role of a lawyer who for a Mexican drug lord in the musical movie, which is also getting Oscar buzz.

Zoe reiterated, “I had to audition for my role.”

She revealed, “I wish Selena [Gomez] were here because she would tell you the same thing, she had to audition for the part.”

When asked if the director knows who she was, Zoe replied, “He knows and he doesn't know. If you go to his apartment, he has one chair and like 3,000 books so if you are not in any of those books, he probably doesn't know you are.”

Gushing over her co-star Selena, Zoe mentioned, “I and Selena had a special connection.”

“I'm so grateful to have women around me that lift me up in every way. And yes, I have a special connection with these women,” continued the 46-year-old.

Meanwhile, Zoe noted, “I feel so grateful that I get to go on this journey with them. We're also happy for each other and we cheer each other on, and I love that. That can be rare.”