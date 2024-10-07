Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on casting Barry Keoghan in music video

Sabrina Carpenter has recently revealed the reason for casting her boyfriend and actor Barry Keoghan in one of her music videos.

According to the CBS News, the songstress opened up about the presence of The Batman actor in the Please Please Please song video.

The renowned singer shared that she picked Barry because he is a versatile actor. Sabrina added, “I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video.”

“And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it,” the Espresso hitmaker remarked.

Moreover, the 25-year-old musician added that her special one appreciates her music and songs.

“He likes the song, which is great, He does like my music a lot, yeah,” the renowned songstress added.

For the unversed, Sabrina dropped her famous song Please Please Please on June 6 this year.

It is important to mention that Sabrina and Barry initially ignited romance speculations in 2023 when their dinner date pictures went viral.

Reportedly, the couple got back together in December, for dinner in Los Angeles, two months after bumping into each other at Paris Fashion Week.