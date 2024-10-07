Reese Witherspoon shares ‘a-ha’ moment as a single mother in late 20s

Reese Witherspoon shares inisight into her life as a single mother in her late 20s

Reese Witherspoon has recently shared “a-ha” moments in her life as a single mother in her late 20s.



Speaking at Hello Sunshine's second annual Shine Away event in Los Angeles on October 5, the Sweet Home Alabama actress responded to a question about finding her voice, via PEOPLE.

Reese noted, “There are so many moments before sharing that what I love about Hello Sunshine is that we look for stories that women saved themselves.”

“Because every woman in this room has saved herself, be it financial situation, an education situation, a bad relationship, you had to save yourself,” remarked the 48-year-old.

The Legally Blonde star mentioned, “There's a moment in all of our lives when you realise, no wait, no one's coming to help, no one's coming to make that decision.”

“For me, I have to make that decision. I've had a lot of those,” she continued.

Reese added, “Being a single mom when I was in my late twenties, I had to make a lot of decisions for my two kids and a lot of financial decisions, too.”

The mother-of-three opened up about a moment of realisation in her life, explaining, “I had four employees and I couldn't keep the lights on. I remember the accountant calling me going, you didn't make enough money producing those three things to keep four employees.”

“And I was like, ‘I'm doing something wrong,” stated The Wild actress at the time.

Reese pointed out, “The other thing was that I think it was an important moment for me to realize there's things I didn't know and I had to reach out for help, and that's when I had a friend help me create a business plan.”

"It's also good to know what you're not good at, and I know what I'm really good at, but it's also important to go, ‘I'm not good at something,’” she dished.