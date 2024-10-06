Cardi B fires back at plastic surgery accusers after giving birth to baby no.3

The 'Bodack Yellow' rapper hit the gym just a week after giving birth

Cardi B is setting the record straight amid swirling plastic surgery rumours just one month after giving birth to her third child with estranged husband Offset.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning rapper took to social media in black leggings and a nude tank top to share a candid video about her post-baby body, revealing that she’s losing weight everywhere except her face.

After the video caught fire online, some fans resorted to body-shaming the mom-of-three, comparing her hip shape to that of a "tooth." When one user claimed Cardi star had "f***ked her body up," she didn’t hold back.

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker tweeted per Page Six, “Y’all really need to relax...This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE.” Alongside this, she shared recent photos in a nude dress, explaining that her body appeared exaggerated due to the “5X faja [girdle]” she wore in the video.



She further insisted, “Y'all was just praising my body a couple of days ago… do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days?”

Born Belcalis Almánzar, Cardi B welcomed her third child with estranged husband Offset on September 7, 2024, shortly after filing for divorce.

With it being her third childbirth experience, Cardi didn’t waste time hitting the gym, explaining that she’s only doing light exercise to “avoid postpartum depression” rather than to “snap back.”