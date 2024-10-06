Elton John opens up about health issues: 'I don't have tonsils....'

'Elton John: Never Too Late' showcases singer's 50-year long career

Renowned British Singer Elton John has shared updates about his health revealing that a lot of his organs have been removed.

Prior this week, John attended the screening of his new documentary film Elton John: Never Too Late in New York where he opened up about his health.

At the screening of the documentary film, he revealed that his vision has been affected after a 'severe eye infection'.

The 77-year-old jokingly said: “To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left.”

He further revealed: “I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix.” The Cold Heart singer told PEOPLE: “I don’t have a prostate. I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip.”

Elton’s close friends, after he went on Brit’s legendary tour of 330 dates worldwide, were left concerned due to his health condition. They told New York post that he needs to be at home with his kids and husband.

One of the friends told the outlet: “He should be at home with his kids and his husband, not stuck on the road. I worry that he won’t finish this tour.”

“He is not Superman,” one musician said.

On the professional front, Elton John’s new documentary film Elton John: Never Too Late will showcase the singer’s 50-year long career, reports JOE.